Charlottetown airport sets record for passenger traffic
The Charlottetown Airport Authority says the 354,234 people through the terminals last year set a new passenger traffic record, which was previously set in 2014 with 317,827 passengers. The authority's CEO Doug Newson, said it's the first time the airport's passenger numbers surpassed 350,000.
