Cat saved, but Christmas toys destroyed in St. Edward house fire
The owner of a home in St. Edward is being credited with saving the family cat by smashing the back door window as his house filled with smoke Thursday night. The Miminegash Fire Department responded to the fire on Route 152 in western P.E.I. at around 6 p.m., said Deputy Chief Rob Tremblay.
