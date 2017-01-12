Canadian navy ship returns to port following six-month NATO deployment

Lt. Adam Vaters gets a hug from his four-year-old daughter Zara as HMCS Charlottetown returns to port in Halifax on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 after participating in Op Reassurance, Canada's contribution to NATO security operations in central and eastern Europe. Charlottetown left Halifax on June 27, 2016 and joined the NATO fleet operating in the Mediterranean Sea.

