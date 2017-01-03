Barn destroyed for 2nd time in New Glasgow fire
A fire in New Glasgow, P.E.I. has destroyed a barn, a motor home, and and a small cottage.. "As soon as we got the call, from my place I could see the flames in the sky, and I'm probably six kilometres, five kilometres away from it," said New Glasgow Fire Department Deputy Chief Wayne Court.
