Autistic woman's family notifies P.E....

Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. government of lawsuit in...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

The family of an autistic woman whose father was wrongly accused of sexually assaulting has served notice it will sue the P.E.I. government for how it handled the bizarre case. In a notice of litigation addressed to the provincial Justice Department, the parents say they intend to file a statement of claim in the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island after 90 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. governm... 7 hr Baptistism by Proxy 1
News Jobs losses loom at Surrey Tax Centre Jan 20 stupid move 1
News Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist ... Jan 16 another needs 2 b... 1
News Wind warning on Confederation Bridge Jan 7 Long Drop then swim 1
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec 26 TOMSMOMMA 2
News Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite Dec '16 TTC eh take the car 1
News Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick... Dec '16 UNMATRIXED 2
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,536 • Total comments across all topics: 278,268,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC