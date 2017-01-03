Auditions to be held for new Anne, Matthew and Marilla as musical prepares for 53rd season
The dressing room at the Confederation Centre where the actress who plays Anne of Green Gables gets ready. Auditions will be held for a new Anne, Marilla and Matthew for this summer's 53rd season of Anne of Green Gables the Musical, and incoming director Adam Brazier knows what he's looking for - chemistry.
