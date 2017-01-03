Alzheimer Society worries P.E.I. deme...

Alzheimer Society worries P.E.I. dementia strategy no closer to becoming reality

The Alzheimer Society of P.E.I. is worried the Island won't have a provincial dementia strategy anytime soon. "It became very clear in our meetings with our minister of health, Robert Henderson, that this isn't something that we're going to see being released this year," she said.

Prince Edward Island

