Alzheimer Society worries P.E.I. dementia strategy no closer to becoming reality
The Alzheimer Society of P.E.I. is worried the Island won't have a provincial dementia strategy anytime soon. "It became very clear in our meetings with our minister of health, Robert Henderson, that this isn't something that we're going to see being released this year," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|1 hr
|PET
|1
|Wind warning on Confederation Bridge
|Jan 7
|Long Drop then swim
|1
|Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada...
|Jan 7
|Nature
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC