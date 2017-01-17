Alberta's Colton Goller improves to 3-0 at Canadian junior championships
Alberta's Colton Goller moved to 3-0 at the Canadian junior curling championships on Sunday with a 7-4 victory over Quebec's Vincent Roberge. Ontario's Matthew Hall improved to 2-0 with a 10-5 win over Saskatchewan's Rylan Kleiter.
