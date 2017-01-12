'A way...to remember being happy:' girl's art raises funds for cancer society
The nine-year-old was sure the colourful works would make her mother smile in the midst of her battle with cancer. Today, her mom is doing fine and Anisha - now 13 - has donated her paintings to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society on P.E.I. "I think it was just a way for the both of us, the three of us really, to remember why we were being happy," Anisha told Mainstreet P.E.I. on Monday, referring to herself, her mom and her father.
