'A step backwards': Island mom disappointed by McDonald's nut decision

McDonald's released a statement on its website announcing it would have products containing unpackaged nuts on its menus across Canada as of Jan. 17. An Island mother says a move by McDonald's Canada to start serving a product containing nuts is a a step backwards for those with allergies, like her nine-year-old son. "It's pretty discouraging because you found a spot where you felt comfortable letting your son go and not have to stare at the allergy kit all the time," said Tracy Maclellan, whose son Landon developed a severe nut allergy at the age of three and has to carry an EpiPen on him at all times.

