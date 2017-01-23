'A lot of rain': Island deals with heavy rain storm
Much of the Island woke up Wednesday to warm, wet and stormy weather, with up to 43.4 mm of rain falling in some parts of the Island as of 4 p.m. "First thing is the rain started coming down," said East Royalty resident Jamie Jardine. "It was going all night, actually."
