2016 Toastmasters International Convention recognizes Island member
The international president presents this citation to members who have shown continual support and dedication to the organization, said Darlene Dunn, member of the Premiere Toastmasters Club of Charlottetown. Doyle has been involved with Premiere Toastmasters since 1981 and has been instrumental in shaping it into the club that it is today, said Dunn.
