17 best places to visit in 2017
After consulting CNN's experts around the world about their favorite spots to vacation, we've put our heads together and chosen 17 of the best places to visit in 2017. With Canada celebrating its 150th birthday in 2017, there's no finer excuse to head to the birthplace of the nation, Prince Edward Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winter storm warnings issued in Atlantic Canada...
|2 hr
|Nature
|1
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|TOMSMOMMA
|2
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec '16
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC