15K bits of soap saved, and a world that's a little cleaner, a little healthier
Bags of used soap, packaged and ready to be shipped to Clean the World's disinfection centre. A year into a program that collects used soap for distribution to at-risk people, a hotel manager in Charlottetown says it is even easier than she thought it would be.
