Woman arrested for two armed robberies involving syringe, knife
In the first robbery, at the Needs Store on Belvedere Avenue, around 12:30 p.m., a woman holding a syringe containing what appeared to blood, demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk, according to Charlottetown police. The second robbery took place just three hours later, at the Needs Store on St. Peter's Road.
