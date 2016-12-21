Winter cover crops plentiful, thanks to good fall weather
The soil in this field is protected for the winter with a cover crop of oats, planted this fall. "This year, being a warmer fall, we even extended our seeding season of the winter wheat until October the 18 this year, which was about 10 days longer than normal," said potato farmer Melis Visser.
