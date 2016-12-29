UPEI signs deals with three universities
The University of Prince Edward Island has signed memorandum of understandings with three universities in Central America and the Caribbean. UPEI president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz recently formalized agreements with officials from the Universidad da Vinci de Guatemala, Intec institute de Formation Technique Professionelle in Haiti, and Galen University in Belize.
