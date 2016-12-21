U.S. group pauses adoptions of death-row dogs to Maritimes after attacks
Hearts of the North, an organization that moves dogs on death row in the southern United States into the Maritimes, says it's pausing operations to reflect on recent allegations. "We share concerns for everyone's safety, human and dog, and with that shared concern are pausing any further dog placements or processing of applications," Ashley Anne Henderson wrote on the group's Facebook page.
