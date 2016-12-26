Two sisters from P.E.I. present exhibit at MacNaught History Centre
The exhibit, "Discover the Islanda Discover the Artist", features a selection of the works of sisters Sharon Craig and Carol Gordon. Their choice of subject matter is most often Prince Edward Island, which they know intimately from childhood family Sunday drives that covered the Island from tip to tip.
