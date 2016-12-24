Two dead, two unaccounted for in a fire at an Ontario home
Ontario Provincial Police say the blaze broke out early Saturday morning in a home in the McCrackens Landing area of Stoney Lake, northeast of Peterborough. CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. - Islanders, like many people around the world, are celebrating Christmas and tonight is Christmas Eve with church services, pageants and concerts to celebrate the joyous season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|9 hr
|I RENOUNCE MO
|3
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec 1
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC