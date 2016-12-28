TSX heads higher after holiday closures; Wall Street retreat in light trading

The Dow Jones industrial average falling back 15.50 points to 19,929.54, the broader S&P 500 was down 7.54 points to 2,261.34, and the Nasdaq composite declining 22.38 points to 5,465.06. On the commodity markets, the February contract for oil climbed 23 cents to US$54.13 per barrel, the January natural gas contract was lost two cents to US$3.74 per mmBTU and March copper shed a penny to US$2.50 per pound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.