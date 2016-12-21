The dragon gets slayed on New Years Eve
Charlottetown, PE - Forever Paradise may not of had the same season he did in 2015 but that didn't matter in the New Years Eve harness racing feature at The New Zealand invader Drivingthedragon N was parked out to the quarter in :28.1 before clearing to the lead and laying down fractions of :58.2 and 1:28.3 putting away a first over attacker in Rash B Havior but didn't have enough to fend of the patented 1/8 of a mile spirt of Forever Paradise. Macpherson who enjoyed a careee year in 2016 closed it out with a driving triple.
