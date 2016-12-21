St. Dunstan's Basilica Parish having historic bells refinished
Kevin Murphy says the goal is to have the bells back in the steeple and ringing again in time for Canada Day. The 17 bells of St. Dunstan's Basilica Parish in Charlottetown have been sitting in storage for more than 40 years.
