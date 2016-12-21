Protective seawall reinforced for Wes...

Protective seawall reinforced for West Point lighthouse

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The seawall at the West Point lighthouse was repaired last week after the rocks and sand were washed away during a storm in November. The seawall at the West Point lighthouse has been secured after strong winds and powerful waves knocked out its holdings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... Dec 26 I RENOUNCE MO 3
News Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite Dec 11 TTC eh take the car 1
News Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick... Dec 1 UNMATRIXED 2
Local product highlights awesome Island producers Nov '16 topfeedca 1
News P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ... Nov '16 USAers hope 2 mov... 1
News Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ... Oct '16 Cambridge Probian 2
News Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a... Sep '16 a USA beaver 2 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,334 • Total comments across all topics: 277,451,491

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC