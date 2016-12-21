P.E.I. weather watchers wanted: Grassroots network needs help

Retired meteorologist Gerry Reicheld is part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, reporting daily from his home in Wellington, P.E.I. Prince Edward Islanders love to talk about the weather, but a grassroots network of weather watchers is hoping some Islanders will also be willing to track daily precipitation across the province. The group is called the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network .The network has been operating on P.E.I. for a couple of years, but doesn't have anyone reporting from the eastern or western ends of the Island.

