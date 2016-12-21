P.E.I. weather watchers wanted: Grassroots network needs help
Retired meteorologist Gerry Reicheld is part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, reporting daily from his home in Wellington, P.E.I. Prince Edward Islanders love to talk about the weather, but a grassroots network of weather watchers is hoping some Islanders will also be willing to track daily precipitation across the province. The group is called the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network .The network has been operating on P.E.I. for a couple of years, but doesn't have anyone reporting from the eastern or western ends of the Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec 1
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
|Summerside to Charlottetown bidding wars
|Aug '16
|ryankm12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC