P.E.I. student wins pilgrimage to Vimy, France
A teenager from Prince Edward Island has won the opportunity to attend the 100th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in April, 2017. Charlotte Armstrong, 16, a Grade 11 student at Charlottetown Rural High School who volunteers at the public archives, is one of five teenagers from the Maritimes who competed against hundreds across the country to win a Vimy Pilgrimage Award.
