P.E.I.'s Lieutenant-Governor Frank Lewis getting ready for New Year's Day levee
Chef Alicia Denison and P.E.I. Lieutenant-Governor Frank Lewis are busy preparing for the New Year's Day levee at Government House. At one time, Frank Lewis would spend New Year's Day driving a carload of friends around the Island attending as many as 15 levee celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|3
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec 1
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC