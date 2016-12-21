Opposition says premier trying to confuse Islanders about deleted e-gaming emails
P.E.I. Opposition Leader Jamie Fox says the party isn't interested in the names of all 2,500 employees who have left the government since 2007 and had their email accounts closed. Opposition and interim PC Party Leader Jamie Fox says the premier is trying to muddy the issue of deleted emails related to e-gaming.
