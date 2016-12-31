New Year's Day levee celebrates 100 y...

New Year's Day levee celebrates 100 years of Rotary service on P.E.I.

Read more: The Guardian

"A hundred continuous years of service is a very significant milestone," says Bob Moffatt, chairman of the Centennial Committee, "and in recognition we are hosting a levee involving all six Rotary Clubs on the Island and some of the descendants of the first Island Rotarians." Over the past 100 years thousands of Islanders have been active Rotarians, contributing many services and supports to the Island community as well as sponsoring international projects that have helped people around the world.

Prince Edward Island

