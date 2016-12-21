New musical celebrates Nanaimo
It's not complete yet, but the head of the patron group behind a new production on Nanaimo hopes it does for this city what Anne of Green Gables has for Prince Edward Island. The Canada 150 Nanaimo Organizing Committee, planning the sesquicentennial bash next year, has commissioned a musical about Nanaimo called Black Stones and Bathtubs: A Musical Revue of the Town You Never Knew.
