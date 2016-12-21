Mi'kmaq theatre group wins Parks Canada Sustainable Tourism Award
Jessica Francis, Julie Pellessier-Lush and Richard Pellessier-Lush accepted the 2016 Parks Canada Sustainable Tourism Award on behalf of Mi'kmaq Legends. Mi'kmaq Legends, a feature of Prince Edward Island National Park's interpretation program for the past three years, combines poetry, music, dance and theatre based on Indigenous legends.
