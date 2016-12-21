Lowering tax burden on N.S. businesses

Halifax has the fourth highest business tax burden in the country, according to a report from the C.D. Howe Institute. Slash the tax burden on Halifax businesses by half, move to a very simple and basic commercial tax rate in the city and slap user fees on companies for the municipal services they use, says a public policy think-tank.

