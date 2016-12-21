Local education group stresses lending a helping hand during the holidays
Roxanne Carter-Thompson, executive director of The Adventure Group, said we have to remember it's not just this time of year, but that people need help other times of year as well. The Adventure Group teamed up with the family law department earlier this month to stress the idea that the holidays are a time of giving, noting there are always people in need of a little extra help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec 1
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
|Summerside to Charlottetown bidding wars
|Aug '16
|ryankm12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC