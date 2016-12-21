Islander's work with school for orphans in Malawi recognized by GG
A teacher originally from Rollo Bay, P.E.I., is being recognized by the Governor General for his work with a school for orphans in southeastern Africa. Burke was honoured earlier this year with the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers, which highlights exceptional volunteer achievements by Canadians.
