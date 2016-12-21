'I just want my daddy home:' What kids told this mall Santa
This Santa Claus at the Charlottetown Mall says he's heard some heart-wrenching stories from children. While Santa Claus gets lots of requests for the latest gadget or plaything from children he meets on mall visits in the weeks before Christmas, he said a recent visit to Charlottetown yielded some wish lists that had nothing to do with toys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec 1
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
|Summerside to Charlottetown bidding wars
|Aug '16
|ryankm12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC