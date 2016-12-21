Hundreds jumping at chance to try Island's first trampoline park

Off the Wallz, P.E.I.'s first trampoline park, officially opened on Boxing Day, Dec. 26. The trampoline park, located in Slemon Park, P.E.I., opened Monday and staff said they've seen hundreds of people through the doors already. "We've been slammed here since things started," said Off the Wallz manager, D'Arcy Hutchinson.

