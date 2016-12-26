Humble Barber shops in Summerside will have to stay dry for now

Sean Aylward, owner of the Humble Barber shops in Summerside and Charlottetown, doesn't understand why the P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission is keeping his businesses dry while customers at similar establishments are allowed to tip back a couple of drinks. I've lost all faith in this process, and that sucks because I am an involved person in this community The owner of the Humble Barber shops in Summerside and Charlottetown, said the commission denied his request to obtain a liquor licence for the two locations during a board meeting recently.

