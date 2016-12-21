Hells Angels make their return to the...

Hells Angels make their return to the Maritimes

Tuesday Read more: MacLeans

The bespectacled RCMP corporal has crossed paths with Canada's most notorious outlaw biker gang before, during stints in Ontario and British Columbia, and he is not happy they are setting up in Prince Edward Island, where he works now. "It doesn't sit well with me for them to be here because I know what they bring with them," said the 20-year veteran Mountie.

Prince Edward Island

