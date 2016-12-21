Group renews call for trapping and snaring ban on P.E.I. after dog death
An animal rights group is calling, once again, for a ban on trapping and snaring on P.E.I. That's after a dog died in a beaver trap last week on public land in the western end of the province. "All these traps are designed to do one thing - restrain or kill an animal, and you can't do that in a nice way."
