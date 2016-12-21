Going Nowhere Fast - Construction Worker Probably Saves Life
The Queens District Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, reported a 911 call last Thursday from a construction worker regarding an allegedly drunk driver. According to reports, the man had stopped his car near Highway 15 in Brackley with the intention of arguing with the construction worker.
