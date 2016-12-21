Feds putting up new buildings for World Acadian Congress
ACOA and Heritage Canada are putting up money to build new infrastructure in P.E.I.'s Evangeline region in preparation for the coming of the World Acadian Congress in 2019. The $675,289 contribution will put up three new buildings and a covered outdoor performance stage in Abram-Village.
