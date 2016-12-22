Dance Stars Academy students perform 'The Nutcracker' in Charlottetown
BRIAN MCINNIS/TC MEDIA Ballet students at the Dance Stars Academy perform Saturday during a performance of The Nutcracker in the Florence Simmons Performance Hall. It was choreographed by Mystaya Idt and Galla McCourt and designed by studio director, Heather Idt.
