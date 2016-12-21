Charlottetown ready to kick off Canada's 150th - starting New Year's Eve
Scheduled events for New Year's Eve celebrations include fireworks and a performance by Alan Frew of Glass Tiger. A parade will lead to a stage near Province House at the Great George and Grafton street intersection.
