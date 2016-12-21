Canada has plenty to offer travellers
Canada already has a lot to offer travellers, but as the country celebrates its 150th birthday in 2017 with a year full of sesquicentennial celebrations, there's even more to see and do. "Because of the celebrations happening around the country, a normal festival event will be that more special because of the 150th anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|16 hr
|Marie-Luise_J
|1
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec 1
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC