Canada has plenty to offer travellers

Canada has plenty to offer travellers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Canada already has a lot to offer travellers, but as the country celebrates its 150th birthday in 2017 with a year full of sesquicentennial celebrations, there's even more to see and do. "Because of the celebrations happening around the country, a normal festival event will be that more special because of the 150th anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Prince Edward Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em... 16 hr Marie-Luise_J 1
News Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite Dec 11 TTC eh take the car 1
News Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick... Dec 1 UNMATRIXED 2
Local product highlights awesome Island producers Nov '16 topfeedca 1
News P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ... Nov '16 USAers hope 2 mov... 1
News Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ... Oct '16 Cambridge Probian 2
News Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a... Sep '16 a USA beaver 2 1
See all Prince Edward Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Prince Edward Island

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,135

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC