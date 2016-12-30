Blues concert set for New Year's Eve in Charlottetown
The second annual New Years Eve Rockin' the Row with and special guests is set for Saturday, Dec. 31, at the John Brown Richmond Street Grille in Got Blues Charlottetown. Got Blues, made up of Chris Roumbanis and friends Reg Ballagh and Mike Robicheau, is the host of the popular blues matinee at the Factory every Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Double fun:' P.E.I. families of many faiths em...
|Dec 26
|I RENOUNCE MO
|3
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec 1
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC