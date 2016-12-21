'A horrible, horrible thing to see': Pet dog dies in beaver trap
Cooper, a Poodle-Yorkie mix, died on Dec. 12 when he got caught in a beaver trap in Alaska, P.E.I. A P.E.I. woman whose dog got caught in a beaver trap and died in her arms says she is distraught and afraid to walk her other dogs. Lynda Fortin said she screamed, cried and "begged God" to give her strength as she tried desperately to free her 16-pound Poodle-Yorkie mix from the trap in a field in West Prince.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec 1
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
|Summerside to Charlottetown bidding wars
|Aug '16
|ryankm12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC