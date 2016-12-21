'A horrible, horrible thing to see': ...

'A horrible, horrible thing to see': Pet dog dies in beaver trap

Cooper, a Poodle-Yorkie mix, died on Dec. 12 when he got caught in a beaver trap in Alaska, P.E.I. A P.E.I. woman whose dog got caught in a beaver trap and died in her arms says she is distraught and afraid to walk her other dogs. Lynda Fortin said she screamed, cried and "begged God" to give her strength as she tried desperately to free her 16-pound Poodle-Yorkie mix from the trap in a field in West Prince.

