A carbon tax will be coming to Prince Edward Island
When a carbon tax comes to Prince Edward Island - and it is coming - Premier Wade MacLauchlan says he hopes to offset the financial hit by helping Islanders reduce their use of gasoline and heating oil. That's to say that it's not going to be a tax raising measure to deal with other issues.
