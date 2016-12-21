A Boy and His Family's New Life in Canada After Fleeing Syria
Basel Alrashdan's family fled their family home in Syria five years ago, with the boy's father telling him to take only his "very important things" in a small bag. Now, the 11-year-old is learning to ice-skate, enjoys building snowmen and speaks English with a Canadian accent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec 1
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
|Summerside to Charlottetown bidding wars
|Aug '16
|ryankm12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC