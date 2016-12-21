4 safety tips to prevent house fires this winter
Provincial Fire Marshal David Rossiter said all Islanders should be testing their smoke alarms at least once a week. The P.E.I. fire marshal is urging everyone to take extra care after firefighters responded to a streak of fires this past week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Prince Edward Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian police tell drivers to be less polite
|Dec 11
|TTC eh take the car
|1
|Canada police to punish drink-drivers with Nick...
|Dec 1
|UNMATRIXED
|2
|Local product highlights awesome Island producers
|Nov '16
|topfeedca
|1
|P.E.I. electoral reform plebiscite gives hope, ...
|Nov '16
|USAers hope 2 mov...
|1
|Former Ontario farmers creating Amish paradise ...
|Oct '16
|Cambridge Probian
|2
|Trapper says P.E.I. beavers must be hunted to a...
|Sep '16
|a USA beaver 2
|1
|Summerside to Charlottetown bidding wars
|Aug '16
|ryankm12
|1
Find what you want!
Search Prince Edward Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC