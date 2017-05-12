Wynne warns First Nations about delay...

Wynne warns First Nations about delays in Ring of Fire talks

There are 1 comment on the Turtle Island News story from 17 hrs ago, titled Wynne warns First Nations about delays in Ring of Fire talks. In it, Turtle Island News reports that:

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne signalled this week to First Nations in the province's north that she's willing to abandon joint talks with them over building roads into the Ring of Fire region.The provincial government has been talking with the chiefs of the nine Matawa First Nations for years, since it pledged $1 billion in2014 to fund infrastructure into the chromite-rich area. That funding promise was repeated in the government's budget for the next two years, but was not in this year's budget.

Wynne fork tongue

Toronto, Canada

#1 9 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/ca/halton/2017/05/toront...
Ontario

